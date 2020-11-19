Joe Biden wins presidential race in Georgia, defeating Trump

The presidential race in Georgia was called for President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday night, officially awarding him the state’s 16 electoral votes and widening his lead over President Trump.

Biden has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, though the president has yet to concede the race.

Instead, the president’s campaign has launched lawsuits in a handful of key battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Georgia loss is a big blow for the Trump campaign after he defeated his Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton by a margin of about 5 percent during the 2016 election cycle.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.