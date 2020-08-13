Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket was early 'Christmas present' to my father, says Eric Trump

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., being added to the ticket for the Democratic Party’s presidential campaign was “an early Christman present,” said Eric Trump on Thursday.

“She didn’t do too well in the primaries. You saw that she got under 2% in the total vote,” the Trump Organization executive vice president told “Fox & Friends.”

Joe Biden’s naming of Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate is already paying off.

The presumptive Democratic nominee and former vice president announced on Wednesday that his campaign’s raised a staggering $26 million since Tuesday’s running mate announcement.

Eric Trump said that Harris failed her home city San Francisco and she has “compared the police department there to the KKK.” Trump added that Harris wants “socialized medicine,” which would dissolve 180,000 Americans’ private insurance.

“I don’t know why magically she’s going to become this unicorn that somehow rejuvenates Joe Biden who has zero enthusiasm, but, I really believe she was some kind of Christmas present in August for my father and for the campaign,” Trump said.

“We’re really excited that she’s on the ticket, to say the least.”

