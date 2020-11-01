Joe Biden is ‘last shot’ for establishment Democrats, says Lawrence Jones

Progressivism will gain momentum in the Democratic Party if Joe Biden loses the election, Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones said on Sunday.

“Being on the campaign trail, I’ve been talking about this for a minute about the progressive side of the Democratic Party. They’re not too happy, especially when they feel like Bernie was robbed. Now, I’m not talking about from a voting standpoint, but, as you guys remember in the second quarter of this, a lot of the party elders, including President Obama, came out and kind of pushed some of the moderates out of the race and said, ‘you know, if you are not careful then we’re going to have Bernie Sanders win this thing,’” Jones told “Fox & Friends.“

Jones said that a lot of progressives “feel robbed from that standpoint.” Jones added that progressives have uprooted establishment-associated Democrats from congressional seats, beyond the victory by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York.

“When it comes to the energy on the ground, Dems are in a difficult position because these people have the energy. When you look at Corey Bush who took out [Rep. William Lacy Clay] in Missouri, or you look at what happened to [Rep. Eliot Engel] who was primaried in New York City,” Jones said.

”It’s not just AOC anymore, there are a lot of progressives that are going to be coming to Congress as well as in those state seats as well, so they are in a complicated position.”

Jones reacted to a New York Post article about how progressives will attempt to infiltrate the Democratic Party if 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden loses the election.

“Progressives, socialists and Bernie Bros are gearing up for war should Joe Biden fall short of his quest to unseat President Trump in Tuesday’s election,” The Post reported.

“You would see a complete repudiation of the Democratic establishment as we know it,” said Jabari Brisport, 33, a Democratic Socialist-backed candidate for state Senate expected to easily win a Brooklyn seat next week. “The Democratic establishment is not working for everyday people.”

Jones said that Tea Party members felt left behind after the Republican Party establishment continued to lose elections. He said that progressives will also “feel left behind.”

“These people weren’t ideologues, these people just wanted to have smaller government and they like the party had left them behind,” Jones said about the Tea Party.

“Expect that to happen if Joe Biden loses this race because, you know, this is the last shot for that establishment, we gave you your shot the last two elections. The third time, I don’t think they’re going to be given.”

