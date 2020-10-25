Joe Biden 'has been caught in repeated lies over Biden Inc': Sen. Johnson

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “has been caught in repeated lies over Biden Inc.,” Sen. Ron Johnson, chair of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, said on Sunday after the former vice president said “my son has not made money” from China during the final presidential debate.

“The vice president is lying, again,” Johnson, R-Wis., told “Sunday Morning Futures.” “Check out page 78 of our report where we show a company, a Chinese company, CEFC, transferred about $5 million to businesses controlled by Hunter Biden. $5 million, so no, he’s lying. He’s lying about the fact he said he never spoke to his son Hunter about his overseas business connections.”

“The vice president has been caught in repeated lies over Biden Inc. about his family’s businesses,” Johnson continued.

It’s unclear whether Hunter Biden’s interactions with CEFC and connected firms led to the $5 million transfer Johnson claimed. Sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that a joint venture between Hunter and Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother, never got the proposed funds from CEFC, and corporate records reviewed by the newspaper indicate Joe Biden had no role in the discussions.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China. The only guy who made money from China is this guy,” Biden said at Thursday’s debate, referring to President Trump.

Johnson wouldn’t commit to a subpoena of Hunter Biden.

“We’ve sent out two letters to invite Hunter Biden and requesting information from him. What I get is some pretty nasty letters back from his attorneys referring to Joe McCarthy and everything else,” Johnson said.

Johnson said his report on Hunter Biden highlights “three different scandals.”

“You have the Biden family financial scandals, you have the news media suppressing the story, and you have the deep state not providing the types of documents that we need in legitimate congressional oversight,” he said. “Take a look at all of these glaring conflicts of interest and all these foreign entanglements. At a minimum, it is grotesquely sleazy and that’s who the American people are going to pose voting for or against.”

Biden’s campaign fired back Thursday after Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, accused the Democratic presidential nominee of being an active participant in his son’s overseas business dealings while serving as vice president in the Obama administration.

Bobulinski identified himself Wednesday night as the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, a firm he described as “a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” In a lengthy statement, he said he had “seen firsthand” that Joe Biden had discussed foreign business with Hunter – a charge the Biden campaign has repeatedly denied.

“As Chris Wallace said on the air about this very smear, ‘Vice President Biden has actually released his tax returns — unlike President Trump — and there is no indication he ever got any money from anybody in these business deals,’” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to Fox News. “Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever. He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him.”

Fox News’ Melissa Gaffney and Fox Business’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.