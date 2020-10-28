Joe Biden could be compromised by Chinese Communist Party: Rep. Crenshaw

Joe Biden needs to answer whether or not he’s compromised by China before the Nov. 3 election, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said Wednesday.

“There’s a possibility that Joe Biden is actually compromised by the Chinese Communist Party,” Crenshaw told “Fox & Friends.”

“Here’s why,” he said. “We know for a fact, this is undisputed, that Hunter Biden has gone around the world getting sweetheart deals because of his family’s name.”

The retired Navy SEAL says the question is now whether Joe Biden has benefited from Hunter Biden’s business dealings, as evidenced in the purported emails and as alleged by his ex-business partner show Biden possibly did get a 10% stake in a deal where he was labeled the “big guy.”

“This raises some pretty serious questions that the Bidens have to answer. Is he the big guy? Are the emails real? Did he meet with Tony Bobulinski? These should be very simple questions and when asked, they say, ‘oh, those questions have been answered.’ No they haven’t,” Crenshaw said. “The American people deserve to know this. We’re about to have an election and potentially elect a president that’s compromised by the Chinese Communist Party because this energy company has direct ties to the Communist Party.”

The Biden campaign has remained mum after Hunter Biden’s former business associate went public to say he met twice in the past with the former vice president — despite past statements from Biden on the campaign trail that he had no involvement with or discussions about his family’s overseas business ventures.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. told CNN earlier this month, “We know that this whole smear comes from the Kremlin. That’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about the vice president and his son.”

Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s ex-associate, responded on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

“I held a top-secret clearance from the NSA and the DOE. I served this country for four years in one of the most elite environments in the world, and to have a congressman out there speaking about Russian disinformation or Joe Biden at a public debate referencing Russian disinformation, when he knows he sat face to face with me, to say that and associate that with my name is absolutely disgusting to me,” Bobulinski said.

“This is pretty typical of Adam Schiff. He uses his position as head of the Intel Committee to spread lies. He’s been doing it for a long time. We’re all used to it. I apologize to Tony Bobulinski for having to deal with it now,” Crenshaw told the morning show hosts.

“This is what Democrats do … Anytime there’s a narrative they don’t like, facts they don’t like, they just claim that it’s been debunked,” he said. “They claim that it’s Russian disinformation. Nothing to see here. No questions to answer.”