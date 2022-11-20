Joe Biden celebrates turning 80 years old day after Naomi Biden’s White House wedding

President Joe Biden is now 80 years old.

Born Nov. 20, 1942, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. crosses a milestone on Sunday as he becomes the first U.S. president to celebrate his 80th birthday while still serving in office.

On Sunday, the president will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden and other family members at the White House for a birthday brunch, continuing their family tradition to meet the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, the Washington Post reported.

The family is already in Washington, D.C. as they were gathered for Naomi Biden’s wedding. She and Peter Neal were married at the White House on Saturday.

The president’s modest birthday celebrations come amid speculation swirls whether he will seek re-election in 2024, a decision that is preceded by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, stepping down from House leadership.

Former President Donald Trump, 76, also recently announced his intention to run.



Last month, Biden said in an interview that it was “totally legitimate” for voters to have concerns about his age, health and mental aptitude.

“I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. That’s totally legitimate. But I think the best way to make the judgment is to, you know, watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I — don’t have the same pace?” Biden told MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” host Jonathan Capehart.

During his remarks, Biden said he was intent on seeking re-election in 2024 (as Election day would be just before his 82nd birthday) but that factors outside of his control could impact his decision.

“I am a great respect of fate. I could get a disease tomorrow, drop dead tomorrow. In terms of my energy level, in terms of how much I am able to do, I think people should look and see, does he still have the same passion for what he is doing? If they think I do, then it is fine. If not, they should vote against me,” Biden said.

He added: “But Jonathan, right now, knock on wood, I don’t want to jinx myself. I am in good health. Everything physically about me is still functioning well, and mentally too… But I understand people wanna ask that question.”

Should Biden ultimately run, he would be the oldest major party candidate to do so, breaking a record he set in 2020.

Biden is several years older than former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, both 76 years old, and Barack Obama, who is 61.

Former president Jimmy Carter, born in 1924, celebrated his 98th birthday in Oct.