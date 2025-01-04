Jimmy Carter’s funeral services begin with trek to childhood home, Atlanta

The week-long state funeral services honoring former President Jimmy Carter, who died at 100 last week, began Saturday morning. The ceremonies will honor Carter’s journey from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to his esteemed role on the global humanitarian stage and as the 39th American president.

On Saturday morning, individuals gathered in downtown Plains to place flowers at the base of Carter’s monument. The tribute also featured Habitat for Humanity hard hats adorned with handwritten messages, including one that read, “God bless you, Mr. President,” USA Today first reported.

His specific cause of death on Dec. 29 was unclear. Carter’s death followed the passing of his wife Rosalynn on Nov. 19, 2023. She died at the age of 96 with her family by her side at the Carter home in Plains, just days after she had been admitted to hospice care.

Carter was the oldest living president.

Here is the order of funeral events:

Saturday, January 4:

•10:15 a.m.: The Carter family will arrive at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia. Nine current and former Secret Service agents of Carter’s administration will serve as pallbearers, escorting his remains to the hearse.

•10:50 a.m.: The motorcade will travel through Plains, pausing briefly at Carter’s boyhood home in Archery. During this pause, the National Park Service will ring the historic farm bell 39 times, symbolizing Carter’s tenure as the 39th President.

•10:55 a.m.: The journey to Atlanta will begin.

•3:00 p.m.: Upon arrival in Atlanta, the motorcade will stop at the Georgia State Capitol for a moment of silence led by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and members of the Georgia General Assembly.

Georgia State Patrol troopers, both current and retired, will assemble on the Capitol steps, with those who served on Carter’s security detail during his governorship taking a place of distinction.

•3:45 p.m.: An arrival ceremony will take place at the Carter Presidential Center.

•4:00 p.m.: A private service will be conducted in the lobby of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

•7:00 p.m.: President Carter will lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Center, allowing the public to pay their respects until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Subsequent Services:

•Jan. 7: President Carter’s remains will be transported to Washington, D.C., where he will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol for national homage.

•Jan. 9: A national funeral service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral, with President Joe Biden expected to deliver the eulogy. Biden declared Thursday a National Day of Mourning.

•Following the Washington service, Carter’s remains will return to Georgia for a private funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. Carter will then be laid to rest next to his late wife, Rosalynn Carter, at their residence.

Fox News Digital’s Andrea Magolis contributed to this report.