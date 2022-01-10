NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jim Jordan Sunday night told the House Jan. 6 Committee he will not sit for an interview – setting up a tough choice for the panel about how far it will go to get information out of Republican congressmen as the investigation reaches what may be its most politically radioactive stage yet.

“As you well know, I have no relevant information that would assist the Select Committee in advancing any legitimate legislative purpose,” Jordan, R-Ohio, said in his Sunday letter. He also excoriated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Capitol Police leadership for an alleged lack of preparation for the attack.

Jordan is not the first lawmaker to decline to speak to the committee. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., said a few days before Christmas that he would not sit for an interview with the Jan. 6 Committee.

Now the panel, led by Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., will face a decision about what steps it is willing to take to get testimony from those lawmakers, including potentially issuing subpoenas. It appeared to leave that path open in a statement to Fox News.

“Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s investigation, but it now appears that the Trump team has persuaded him to try to hide the facts and circumstances of January 6th,” a spokesperson for the committee said. “The Select Committee will respond to this letter in more detail in the coming days and will consider appropriate next steps.”

