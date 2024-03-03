Jim Jordan, House Republicans demand Google explain if Biden administration influenced ‘woke’ Gemini AI

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan wrote a letter to Alphabet, Google’s parent company, on Saturday, demanding the company explain what influence the Biden administration may have had on its controversial Gemini AI program.

The Judiciary Committee asked for documents on the creation and deployment of the artificial intelligence chatbot.

“The Committee is investigating how and to what extent the Executive Branch has coerced or colluded with Big Tech and other intermediaries to censor Americans’ speech,” the House Judiciary Committee said in a Saturday news release.

Gemini has faced backlash after it reportedly showed historical figures like George Washington appearing wrongfully as Black and a search for a “pope” prompting a Black woman in Vatican garb. White Supremacist Nazis also were not White.

The chatbot also wasn’t sure whether Adolf Hitler or Elon Musk was a worse influence on society.

A week ago, Google admitted to Fox News Digital that a failure by its AI chatbot to outright condemn pedophilia is both “appalling and inappropriate” and a spokesperson vowed changes.

“Recent reporting alleges that the Executive Branch, most notably the Biden White House, may have influenced the development of Alphabet’s Gemini AI model,” Jordan’s letter to Alphabet said. “On October 30, 2023, President Biden issued an Executive Order on the ‘Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence,’ which claimed to serve as an overarching guide to how the Biden Administration will approach issues like AI development and deployment.”

Jordan added that a report from Google’s Gemini Team said the tool was evaluated by external groups, “which were selected based on their alignment with the Biden White House Executive Order and ’White House Commitments’” and the company “claimed that it worked with these external groups ‘to help identify areas for improvement,’ including ‘societal risk,’ such as alleged ‘representational harms.’”

Jordan’s letter said the “improvements” to Gemini showed its “clear bias.”

He added that reporting has suggested that Jack Krawczyk, who leads the Gemini program, and Jen Gennai, the Director of Google’s Responsible Innovation team, “expressed significant racial and political bias.”

He continued, “Given that Alphabet has censored First Amendment-protected speech as a result of government agencies’ requests and demands in the past, the Committee is concerned about potential First Amendment violations that have occurred with respect to Alphabet’s Gemini model.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Google and Jordan for comment.