Jim Jordan fires back at White House in Biden document fight: Republicans want ‘fair’ treatment

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Monday dismissed White House criticism of how Republicans are investigating the classified documents in President Joe Biden’s home and former office, and he accused the Biden White House of a double standard when it comes to oversight.

“Why was President Trump’s home raided but not President Biden’s?” Jordan asked in a statement given to Fox News Digital. “Why did the FBI take pictures of President Trump’s so-called classified documents but not President Biden’s? Republicans just want fair and equal treatment under the law.”

Jordan last week notified the Justice Department that he is launching an investigation into the president’s “mishandling” of classified records and the Justice Department’s probe into the matter. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is also investigating the matter, and he told Fox News Digital on Monday that he will “continue to press” the Biden administration for answers about who had access to the classified documents.

On Monday, White House spokesperson Ian Sams told Fox News Digital that House Republicans have “no credibility” to complain about Biden because they were soft on former President Donald Trump after classified documents were found at his home in Florida last summer.

“Their demands should be met with skepticism, and they should face questions themselves about why they are politicizing this issue and admitting they actually do not care about the underlying classified material,” Sams said.

The White House has been facing scrutiny from both parities after it was revealed that classified records were found inside the Washington, D.C., offices of the Penn Biden Center think tank on Nov. 2, 2022 but only revealed to the public last week.

A second stash of classified documents was found last week inside the garage of the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home where he keeps his corvette, prompting Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate the matter. And late last week, a third tranche of classified documents was discovered.

The White House counsel’s office Monday issued a statement saying there are no visitor logs of the president’s private home in Wilmington, Delaware, after Republican House lawmakers asked for the release of that information.

“Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” the White House Counsel’s Office told Fox News Digital in a statement on Monday. “But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them.”

