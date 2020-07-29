Jim Jordan explodes at Big Tech hearing, drags Jamie Raskin's wife for unmasking Flynn

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, had a fiery clash with his Democratic colleagues at Wednesday’s congressional hearing with tech giants.

Jordan grilled Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai over Google’s alleged search engine bias against conservatives and whether Pichai could commit that Google will not interfere in the upcoming election to benefit Joe Biden.

However, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., appeared to dismiss Jordan’s concerns as “fringe conspiracy theories.”

“Mr. Chairman, we have the email,” Jordan responded, referring to an email written by a Google staffer that suggested that the tech giant aided Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016.

Committee chairman David Cicilline, D-R.I., scolded Jordan for interrupting Scanlon’s questioning. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., joined in by ordering the Ohio congressman to “put your mask on.”

“Mr. Raskin, you want to talk about masks? Why would the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury unmask Michael Flynn’s name?” Jordan shot back.

That was in reference to Raskin’s wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin, who was revealed as one of the Obama-era appointees who requested the unmasking of then-incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“What I want to know is if someone comes after my motives for asking questions, I want to get the chance to respond,” Jordan told Cicilline, who formally recognized Scanlon to continue asking questions.

Back in May, Republican lawmakers released the list that came from the office of then-acting DNI Richard Grenell showing several top Obama officials who had made dozens of requests to unmask Flynn between November 2016 and January 2017 before President Trump’s inauguration. Among those on the list were former Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, former DNI James Clapper, former U.N. ambassador Samatha Power, former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, and former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough.