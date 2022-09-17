Jill Biden to host event for Hispanic Heritage Month after comparing Latinos to ‘breakfast tacos’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Jill Biden plans to host an event for Hispanic Heritage Month but has not made any comments on the celebration just three months after being mocked for comparing Latinos to “breakfast tacos.”

“Yes, the first lady will host a Hispanic Heritage Month reception at the White House and continue to engage the community as she travels the country,” Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady, told Fox News Digital Friday. The date and further details of the reception have not been announced.

Despite plans to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Jill Biden is yet to make any public statements on the celebration.

In early July, Jill Biden compared the Latino community to breakfast tacos while speaking to a group of Hispanic voters at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio.

JILL BIDEN SLAMMED BY HISPANIC CONSERVATIVES FOR SPEAKING AT ‘LATINX INCLUSION’ EVENT

During her speech, the first lady told the crowd that “the diversity of this community — as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio — is your strength.”

Following the speech, several Hispanic GOP candidates blasted Biden for her comments, including Alexis Martinez Johnson, the GOP nominee for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District.

“As a Hispanic woman who has a rich culture filled with ancestors who struggled against all manner of obstacles and poverty, it’s grossly offensive to compare my people to tacos,” Johnson told Fox News Digital.

The first lady’s press secretary released a statement on her behalf apologizing to the Hispanic community.

“The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” the statement said.

WHY HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH MATTERS MORE THAN EVER

Jill Biden was part of a three-city tour to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in 2021 and was leading the charge to attract more voters in the Hispanic community to lean Democratic this November but has been fairly quiet since the controversial taco comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sept. 15 marked the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and several Democrats running in this year’s midterm election have made statements to celebrate the community.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., tweeted, “Today marks the start of #HispanicHeritageMonth. My state is home to vibrant Hispanic & Latin American communities, and it’s an important time to celebrate our rich traditions and contributions to this country. It’s the honor of my life to serve as the first Latina in the Senate.”

Fox News’ Tyler O’Neil contributed to this report.