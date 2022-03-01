Jill Biden SOTU guest is critical race theory supporter

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Jill Biden is set to attend President Biden‘s State of the Union address Tuesday night with a select group of guests, including one individual who has pushed heavily for the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

Melissa Isaac, the Gizhwaasod (“Protector of the Young”) at the Michigan Department of Education’s Indigenous Education Initiative, has a history of rejecting arguments on social media made against the teaching of critical race theory.

STATE OF THE UNION: BIDEN TO SPEAK AGAINST DEFUNDING POLICE AMID VIOLENT CRIME SURGE

Last summer, Isaac, the founder of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe’s Project AWARE Program, claimed in a few different tweets that the “argument against teaching Critical Race Theory is a smokescreen.”

“Let’s call it for what it is CENSORSHIP,” Isaac stated. “That’s what we’re really talking about. Censoring systemic racism, injustice, and inequality will NOT ungay the gay, unqueer the queen, nor will it reduce the number of [Black, Indigenous, people of color] killed by police brutality. It will not keep my indigenous sisters from going Missing and being Murdered, and it definitely won’t kill the Indian to save the man…..We are still here.”

Isaac also expressed excitement last year over a failed recall effort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

The recall petitions, according to Mount Pleasant’s Morning Sun, accused two members of the school board – Courtney Stegman, the board’s secretary, and Wiline Pangle, a trustee – of “teaching of critical race theory and using curriculum to introduce students to alternative forms of sexuality, supporting vaccines and being disrespectful to members of the public who opposed all of it.”

“I’ve been following this development with the Mt. Pleasant Public Schools Board of Education,” Isaac wrote in a Facebook post. “As a parent and community member, I’m glad to see this recall effort was NOT successful.”

In September 2020, Isaac shared tips on how “to be an ally” to minority communities, telling her followers that it is an example of “systemic racism” to “seek out and hire ‘race experts’ when we are fully capable of representing and speaking for ourselves.”

In addition, Isaac said it is “pathetic and inexcusable” to steal the identities of minorities in America.

Last October, amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Isaac shared a photo to Twitter of herself hugging a masked first lady at a Project AWARE event, where, according to Isaac, Biden spoke with her about “youth mental health.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Isaac has also publicly expressed her interest in Bryan Brayboy, the President’s Professor in the School of Social Transformation at Arizona State University. Brayboy is the author of a 2005 article titled Toward a Tribal Critical Race Theory in Education, which, according to the online document, works to “address the issues of Indigenous Peoples in the United States.”

After taking on a new role at ASU last year, Brayboy was praised by Isaac, who wrote on Facebook that she is a “huge fan of his Tribal Critical Race Theory.”

Isaac didn’t immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.