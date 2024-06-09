Jill Biden leaves France for Hunter’s Delaware trial, returns to Europe a day later on taxpayer’s dime

First lady Jill Biden flew from France to Delaware for one day on Friday to support stepson Hunter Biden in his trial before returning to Europe for the president’s state visit with the French president — all at U.S. taxpayer expense.

The 73-year-old accompanied President Biden to Normandy this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday, before she flew back stateside for Hunter’s gun trial.

The first lady was back in France on Saturday for a state visit with Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Friday, Biden and Macron met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris.

Hunter Biden is accused in his federal trial of lying about his drug addiction on a form he filled out to get a gun and illegally possessing a gun.

The first lady has attended the trial every day this week except Thursday.

In a 2022 interview, the first lady referred to herself as Hunter’s “mom” while speaking about his investigation.

“I mean, I have to support him and love him, and, you know, I’m constantly talking to him, sending him texts; ‘How you doing?’ Because it’s tough,” she said, according to The New York Times.

The modified Boeing 747s that serve as the iconic Air Force One cost about $200,000 per hour to fly and Air Force Two, often used by first ladies, can cost tens of thousands of dollars per hour.

Prosecutors on Friday rested their case accusing Hunter Biden of lying when he swore that he was not a drug user on a federal form to buy a gun in October 2018. The defense could call at least one more witness when the trial resumes on Monday before lawyers make their closing arguments.

Biden has pleaded not guilty

The president is not expected to attend his son’s trial.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.