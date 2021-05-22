Jill Biden, Kamala Harris share hug after reports of first lady's F-bomb toward VP

Bygones appeared to be bygones at the White House Friday, with first lady Jill Biden getting chummy with Vice President Kamala Harris — days after a forthcoming book revealed Biden said Harris should “go f–k” herself for attacking her husband during the Democratic primaries.

The pair shared a maskless hug prior to a ceremony at which Biden presented the Medal of Honor to Army Col. Ralph Puckett, a 94-year-old Korean War veteran.

At the first Democratic debate in June 2019, Harris memorably scolded Biden for his opposition to federally mandated busing, invoking her own experience with busing and school desegregation while growing up in Oakland, Calif.

The following week, according to Edward-Isaac Dovere’s book “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump,” Jill Biden ripped Harris in a conference call with supporters.

JILL BIDEN SAID KAMALA HARRIS CAN ‘GO F— HERSELF’ AFTER SHE ATTACKED JOE BIDEN IN FIRST DEBATE, BOOK CLAIMS

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f–k yourself,” Jill Biden said, according to an excerpt published by Politico.

The first lady notably did not deny that she made the remark, telling a reporter Thursday: “That was two years ago. We’ve moved on from that.”

“That was two years ago. We’ve moved on from that.” — Jill Biden

The same excerpt revealed that during a commercial break following the clash between Biden and Harris, the then-former vice president muttered to fellow candidate Pete Buttigieg: “Well, that was some f–king bulls–t.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bidens got the last laugh, however, as Harris dropped out of the race that December, before the first nominating contests. Joe Biden overcame poor finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire to scoop the Democratic nomination and win the presidency from Donald Trump.