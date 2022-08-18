Jill Biden is ‘steadily feeling better’ after testing positive for COVID-19 on vacation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

First Lady Jill Biden is steadily recovering from COVID-19 but remains in self-isolation, her office announced Thursday.

Biden tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, with her office saying she was experiencing mild symptoms. Doctors have prescribed her Paxlovid, and she will continue to self-isolate for at least five days.

Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, says the First Lady spent the morning on Zoom calls preparing for her upcoming semester teaching at Northern Virginia Community College.

The First Lady’s bout with COVID comes after her husband, President Joe Biden, contracted the virus twice over the course of roughly two weeks.

She is currently in South Carolina on vacation with her family. She will not return to Washington until she has tested negative for the virus on two consecutive days.

The Biden family is staying at a private residence owned by a friend on Kiawah Island, a wealthy and secluded vacation spot. The president’s son, Hunter Biden, accompanied the first couple on Air Force One for the flight from Washington last week. Biden’s daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and grandson Beau also attended.

Late-summer vacations are common for U.S. presidents. Former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all took similar vacations throughout their time in office. Bush would often spend the time at his Texas ranch, while Obama and Trump both preferred golf resorts in New England.