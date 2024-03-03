Jill Biden heckled more than once at Arizona campaign stop

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

First lady Jill Biden was interrupted by a group of pro-Palestinian hecklers while campaigning for her husband Saturday.

While speaking in Tucson, Arizona, the first lady was emphasizing the importance of the 2024 presidential election before she was interrupted by a rowdy crowd.

“To do what we did in 2020 and 2022, we’re going to talk to our friends about why this election is so important,” Biden said at the podium. “Tell them what’s at stake.

“Sign up for phone banks and canvasing shifts. We’re going to meet this moment.”

The group of protesters then began yelling and accused the Bidens, who have been vocally supportive of Israel, of supporting “genocide” in the Israel-Hamas war.

“It’s genocide!” one male demonstrator yelled. “You and your husband support the genocide of the Palestinian people!”

In a counterprotest, audience members began shouting, “Four more years,” to quiet the disruptive group. After several seconds, the protesters were silenced.

The first lady thanked the supporters and continued with her speech.

“We are going to meet this moment as if our rights are at risk, because they are,” she added. Around a minute later, the pro-Palestinian demonstrators started yelling and interrupted her again.

President Biden has had low approval ratings in recent months as the presidential race between him and former President Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, heats up.

According to a New York Times/Sienna College poll released Saturday, 43% of respondents said they would vote for the sitting president if the election were held today. Forty-seven percent of respondents “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s performance, and only 17% said they “strongly approve” of him.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.