Jill Biden, Douglas Emhoff to visit Waukesha more than 3 weeks after parade attack

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff are set to visit Wisconsin next week, including a stop in Waukesha more than three weeks after a man in a car killed six people there at a Christmas parade.

The White House announced Friday that Biden and Emhoff will travel to New York City on Wednesday morning followed by stops in Milwaukee and Waukesha in the afternoon.

The White House didn’t release any additional details about the trip.

The visit to Waukesha comes after 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. allegedly plowed through a crowd of innocent people attending a Christmas parade, killing six people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injuring 62 more on Nov. 21.

President Biden, who campaigned on a platform of empathy, came under fire in recent weeks for not visiting Waukesha after the tragedy.

Instead, the Bidens flew to North Carolina to celebrate a “Friendsgiving” with U.S. troops and then jetted to Nantucket, Massachusetts, to celebrate Thanksgiving with extended family at the private compound of a billionaire.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Nov. 29 that while the White House had been “in touch” with officials in Waukesha, the president had no plans to visit the scene of the tragedy.

“It’s not something that I have a trip to preview at this point in time,” Psaki said, noting that “any president going to visit a community requires a lot of assets” and requires “taking their resources.”

