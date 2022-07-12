Jill Biden apologizes for ‘tacos’ comments about Latinos

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

First Lady Jill Biden apologized for her recent comments comparing Latinos to “breakfast tacos” at a Hispanic conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa tweeted the first lady’s apology for her on Tuesday, a day after she said in her speech at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference while talking about UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre’s work in the organization.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,” Biden said Monday.

JILL BIDEN SAYS TEXAS HISPANICS AS ‘UNIQUE’ AS ‘BREAKFAST TACOS’ DURING SAN ANTONIO SPEECH

“The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” LaRosa wrote the next morning after a media firestorm.

Conservatives on Twitter were quick to poke fun at LaRosa over the apology as well as using the word “Latino” instead of “LatinX” as progressives have pushed in the face of abysmal reviews on the term.

“I’m sorry Michael that they had you tweet this out today,” Steve Guest, communications adviser for Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, replied.

“Don’t you mean Latinx?????” Abigail Marone, Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley’s press secretary, wrote.

“I really need a White House style guide for when it’s Latino and when it’s Latinx,” Twitchy editor Greg Pollowitz wrote.

Check out some of the other reactions:

The first lady also faced criticism from Hispanic conservatives over her remarks, who blasted Biden for speaking at the “Latinx IncluXion Luncheon.”

Cassy Garcia, a Hispanic Republican who is running to unseat Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas, linked Jill Biden’s appearance at the event with the crisis at the border, which is seeing a record influx of illegal immigrants.

Carolina Amesty, a Hispanic Republican running for the Florida House of Representatives, tweeted: “Everyone knows that not a single Hispanic uses ‘Latinx.’ The reason why woke corporations and Democrats keep imposing it on us is to control how we think about gender, and thus, how we vote. Unfortunately for them, we believe in God, Family, and Freedom — not MarXism.”

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, weighed in with a .gif of a former Jill Biden speech, in which the first lady flubbed the pronunciation of “si se puede,” or “yes we can.”

Fox News Digital’s Jessica Chasmar contributed reporting.