Former President John F. Kennedy Jr.’s grandson has graduated from Harvard with dual degrees from both Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School.

Jack Schlossberg, the 29-year-old grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, celebrated the degrees in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“JDMBALFG,” the post read, likely a reference to the J.D. and M.B.A. degrees he earned along with the phrase “LFG” which stands for “Let’s F—— Go.” The post also contained a photo of a graduation banner and a photo of Schlossberg in a library.

Schlossberg, the youngest child and only son of Caroline Kennedy and designer Edwin Schlossberg, enrolled at Harvard in 2017 after earning his undergraduate degree from Yale University.

John F. Kennedy and Caroline Kennedy also graduated from Harvard, along with Schlossberg’s great-grandfather, Joseph Kennedy, Sr.

It is not clear whether Schlossberg intends to pursue a career in politics, but he has said in the past he is “inspired by my family’s legacy of public service” and that “it’s something that I am very proud of.”

Schlossberg has gotten involved in politics over the past few years, interning as a Senate page, working for former Democratic Sen. John Kerry and speaking at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in support of then-candidate Joe Biden.