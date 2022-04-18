Jen Psaki refuses to apologize for White House’s debunked claim about Border Patrol ‘whipping’ migrants

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday refused to apologize for the White House’s now-debunked claim that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants during a confrontation near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Images emerged in September of Border Patrol agents in Del Rio, Texas, showing agents on horseback blocking migrants from entering the U.S. and, in one case, grabbing onto a migrant’s shirt.

Many Democrats and media outlets falsely described the agents’ long reins, which they use to control their horses, as “whips.”

Psaki at the time slammed what she called “brutal and inappropriate” behavior by Border Patrol agents.

“We understand and agree that this has been an incredibly heart-wrenching issue,” Psaki said. “We’ve watched the photos of Haitians gathering under a bridge, many with families, and the horrific video of the CBP officers on horses using brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent people.”

President Biden weighed in on the controversy, saying “those people will pay.”

“There will be an investigation underway now and there will be consequences,” Biden said at the time. “There will be consequences.”

The agents have since been cleared in the investigation but have been on desk duty since the incident.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki Monday afternoon when the president would apologize to the Border Patrol agents.

Psaki evaded the question, saying that the matter is being handled by the Department of Homeland Security and she could not provide any more updates.

When Doocy asked Psaki whether she would apologize, she said the investigation into the matter “would play out.”

“Whenever it’s going to be announced, the Department of Homeland Security will announce that,” Psaki said. “And then, I’m sure we’ll have a comment on it after that.”

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar and Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.