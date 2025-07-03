Jeffries sparks social media firestorm with ‘low energy’ pic holding baseball bat opposing Trump bill

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., was mocked by conservatives online after posting a picture holding a baseball bat and promising to push back against President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

“House Democrats will keep the pressure on Trump’s One Big Ugly Bill,” Jeffries posted on Instagram on Wednesday, along with a photo of himself holding a Louisville Slugger and standing in his office.

The post was widely criticized by conservatives.

“Low energy,” Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., posted on X.

HAKEEM JEFFRIES SAYS NYC HOPEFUL MAMDANI NEEDS TO ‘CLARIFY’ HIS POSITION ON ‘GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA’

“I guess, ‘union thug,’ is a vibe choice,” author Chad Felix Greene posted on X.

“Nah, we beat the Dems at that too,” Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., posted on X along with a photo of him helping the Republicans beat the Democrats at the annual congressional baseball game.

“I don’t think it’s hyperbolic to say he may be the worst congressional leader in modern history,” GOP communicator Matt Whitlock posted on X.

PELOSI’S STOCK TRADING LEGACY HAUNTS DEMOCRATS AS JEFFRIES SLAMS GOP FRESHMAN’S ‘THIEVERY’

“Incitement to violence is all they have left,” Security Studies Group President Jim Hanson posted on X.

“What exactly does he mean by this? Is this a threat?” White House deputy press secretary Abigail Marone posted on X.

“Beta,” Rep. Tony Wied, R-Wis., posted on X.

“The gap between how much charisma he has and how much he thinks he has could fill the Grand Canyon,” Targeted Victory President Matt Gorman posted on X.

“Sir, please put the Louisville Slugger DOWN,” Sean Southard, communications director for Montana GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte, posted on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffries’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After posting, Jeffries appears to have changed the photo’s caption to, “Protecting your healthcare is as American as baseball, motherhood and apple pie.”

Republicans and Democrats debated Trump’s signature reconciliation package all night on Wednesday, and the discussions continued into Thursday morning, where Republicans are expected to have the necessary votes to pass the legislation.

Jeffries gave a marathon speech on the House floor that was given a standing ovation from Democrats but criticized by Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, who posted on X that the speech was actually driving undecided Republicans to support the bill.

“GOP Congressman just texted me: ‘I was undecided on the bill but then I watched Hakeem Jeffries performance and now I’m a firm yes,’” Vance posted.

Fox News Digital’s Kiera McDonald and Olivia Patel contributed to this report.