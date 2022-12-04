Jeffries says Biden presidency has ‘extraordinary record,’ looks forward to supporting reelection in 2024

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said Sunday that he looks forward to supporting President Biden’s reelection in 2024, citing the president’s “extraordinary record” on issues like the economy and health care.

During an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week,” Jeffries said he expects the 80-year-old Biden to run for reelection, before rattling off a list of the president’s accomplishments.

“I certainly expect him to run,” Jeffries said. “And I absolutely look forward to strongly supporting him.”

“If you think about President Biden’s track record of success, it includes, but is not limited to, the American Rescue Plan, saved the economy, shots in arms, money in pockets, putting kids back in school,” he said. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, creating millions of good paying jobs, fixing our crumbling infrastructure all across America, urban America, rural America, suburban America, small town America, the heartland of America.”

“Gun safety legislation for the first time in 30 years – it will save lives,” he continued. “We’ve got to do more, but it was an incredible step. The CHIPS and Science Act, to bring domestic manufacturing jobs back home. And the historic Inflation Reduction Act to strike a decisive blow against the climate crisis, lower energy costs, strengthen the Affordable Care Act, lower health care costs and drive down the high price of life-saving prescription drugs for millions of Americans.”

“That’s an extraordinary record,” Jeffries said. “And on top of all of that, Ketanji Brown Jackson is seated on the United States Supreme Court.“

“That is a compelling track record of success,” he added. “I know he’ll have a vision for the future. I look forward to strongly supporting President Biden’s re-election.”

Biden said last month that his decision on whether he will run for re-election in 2024 will be made by “early next year” and that he was taking the holidays to discuss it with his family.

His 2020 opponent, former President Donald Trump, announced on Nov. 15 that he is running for president in 2024.