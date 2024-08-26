JD Vance vows Trump would not impose federal abortion ban, veto it if comes across desk

Ohio Sen. JD Vance vowed that former President Trump would not impose a federal abortion ban if re-elected to the Oval Office, adding that he would veto such a measure if it were to come across his desk.

“Democrats made the case this week, and beyond this week, that Donald Trump, if elected, will impose a federal ban on abortion if he wins. Now, Donald Trump says he won’t. But can you commit, senator, sitting right here with me today, that if you and Donald Trump are elected, that you will not impose a federal ban on abortion?” “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker asked Vance in an interview that aired Sunday.

“I can absolutely commit to that, Kristen. Donald Trump has been as clear about that as possible. I think it’s important to step back and say, ‘What does Donald Trump actually said on the abortion question, and how is it different from what Kamala Harris and the Democrats have said?’ Donald Trump wants to end this culture war over this particular topic.”

“If… California wants to have a different abortion policy from Ohio, then Ohio has to respect California, and California has to respect Ohio. Donald Trump’s view is that we want the individual states and their individual cultures and their unique political sensibilities to make these decisions, because we don’t want to have a non-stop federal conflict over this issue. The federal government ought to be focused on getting food prices down, getting housing prices down. Issues, of course, where Kamala Harris has been a total disaster,” Vance continued.

Welker pressed Vance about Republicans who say they will continue to lobby Trump for a federal abortion ban if the 45th president is re-elected, asking Vance if Trump would veto such legislation in that scenario.

“I think we need to be very clear he would not support that,” Vance said.

“But would he veto it?” Welker pressed.

“If you’re not supporting it as the president of the United States, you fundamentally have to veto it,” Vance said.

“So he would veto a federal abortion ban?” Welker again asked.

“I think he would, he said that explicitly that he would,” Vance continued.

Vance’s interview followed Democrats holding their convention in Chicago last week, when Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted her nomination for the presidential ticket. Democrats have increasingly campaigned against Trump by arguing he would impose a federal abortion ban if re-elected, which Harris cited in her acceptance speech on Thursday evening.

“Children who have survived sexual assault, potentially being forced to carry a pregnancy to term. This is what’s happening in our country because of Donald Trump. And understand, he is not done. As a part of his agenda, he and his allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion and enact a nationwide abortion ban, with or without Congress,” Harris said.

Trump has denied that he would impose a federal abortion ban, instead advocating that abortion laws be left up to individual states. During his presidency, Trump had called on Congress to pass a 20-week ban on abortions.

The GOP’s 2024 platform notably only mentions abortion once, instead focusing on the preservation of life and returning power to the states when developing laws surrounding abortion.

“We proudly stand for families and Life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and that the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights. After 51 years, because of us, that power has been given to the States and to a vote of the People. We will oppose Late Term Abortion, while supporting mothers and policies that advance Prenatal Care, access to Birth Control, and IVF (fertility treatments). 5. will oppose Late Term Abortion, while supporting mothers and policies that advance Prenatal Care, access to Birth Control, and IVF (fertility treatments),” the platform states.

