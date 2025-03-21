JD Vance takes shot at Harris as he jokes that drinking led to her ‘word salads’

Vice President JD Vance took a shot at former Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting her alcohol habits were responsible for her “word salads.”

Vance’s remarks came as he described the difference between how he and Harris have handled the role as vice president, and he speculated about the relationship dynamic between Harris and former President Joe Biden.

“Well, I don’t have four shots of vodka before every meeting,” Vance said in an interview with radio host and Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese in an interview that aired Thursday. “That’s one way I think that Kamala really tried to bring herself into the role, is these word salads. I think I would need the help of a lot of alcohol to answer a question the way that Kamala Harris answered questions.”

Vance then shared his suspicions that Harris and Biden didn’t have the same level of trust he and President Donald Trump share, noting his opinion was based on “guesswork” since he doesn’t speak to either Biden or Harris frequently.

VANCE KNOCKS GLOBALIZATION’S ‘CHEAP LABOR’ AND LAUDS ‘AMERICA’S GREAT INDUSTRIAL COMEBACK’ AT AI SUMMIT

“My sense is that there wasn’t a level of trust between Biden and Harris,” Vance said. “She was just less empowered to do her job. Luckily, I’m in a situation where the president trusts me, where if he asks me to do something, he believes it’s going to happen. … I feel empowered in a way that I think a lot of vice presidents haven’t been, but that’s all in the service of accomplishing the president’s vision.”

Harris routinely faced scrutiny for comments in which she jumbled words, including when she said, “I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community” in September 2024.

KAMALA HARRIS SHREDDED FOR WORD SALAD REPEATING PHRASE ‘CHILDREN OF THE COMMUNITY’

Harris, who previously served as a senator from California, is now a speaker with CAA Speakers, which represents high-profile celebrities. CAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

A spokesperson for Vance confirmed the vice president made the remarks on the podcast but did not provide additional comment to Fox News Digital. Coglianese did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, Vance also poked fun at himself in the interview Thursday.

Vance, who has become the source of thousands of memes circulating the internet after the heated Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February, said he finds the memes entertaining.

In particular, he said he enjoys one based off Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the television from the 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and another swapping his face with members of the band Van Halen.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m a personal fan of Vance Halen, but that’s because I really like the band Van Halen,” Vance said. “So that’s just my personal preferences. I don’t know how it happened or where it came from, but it’s been very, very funny to watch your own face become this meme. It’s made the job a lot more fun, so I encourage people to keep doing it.”

Fox News Digital’s Alexander Hall contributed to this report.