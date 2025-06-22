JD Vance says Iranian nuclear program ‘substantially’ set back after ‘precise, surgical’ US strikes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance said Sunday that America “is not at war with Iran,” but rather is at war with the Iranian nuclear program, which was “substantially” set back by U.S. strikes.

In an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Vance praised President Donald Trump’s “decisive action to destroy the program” and expressed an “incredible amount of gratitude” to the U.S. troops, who, he says, flew thousands of miles on a 30-hour non-stop flight, “never touched down on the ground” and dropped a 30,000-pound bomb “on a target about the size of a washing machine.”

“No military in the world has the training, the skills, and the equipment to do what these guys did last night,” Vance said. “I know the president and I are both very proud of them, and I think what they did was accomplish a very core American national objective. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapons program. The president’s been very clear about this, and thanks to the bravery and competence and skill of our great pilots and everybody who supported this mission, we took a major step forward for that national objective last night.”

Vance was hesitant to disclose too much sensitive information about the mission, which reportedly involved 125 aircraft.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl asked the vice president, “Can you say definitively that Iran’s nuclear program has now been destroyed?”

“I don’t want to get into sensitive intelligence here, but we know that we set the Iranian nuclear program back substantially last night. Whether it’s years or beyond that, we know it’s going to be a very long time before Iran can even build a nuclear weapon if they want to,” Vance said.

Pressed on the extent of the damage, the vice president again declined to disclose sensitive intelligence but added, “I feel extremely confident, and I can say to the American people with great confidence that they are much further away from a nuclear program today than they were 24 hours ago.”

“That was the objective of the mission – to destroy that Fordow nuclear site – and, of course, do some damage to the other sites as well,” he said. “But we feel very confident that the Fordow nuclear site was substantially set back and that was our goal.”

Vance separately told NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the U.S. had engaged in a diplomatic process with the Iranians to no avail until around mid-May when Trump then “decided to issue some private ultimatums to the Iranians.”

“My message to the Iranians is it would be the stupidest thing in the world,” Vance said about potential retaliation after the U.S. strikes. “If you look at what happened last night, we had an incredibly targeted, precise surgical strike on the nuclear facilities that are the target of the American operation. Our national interest is for Iran to not get a nuclear weapon. Our strikes last night facilitated that national objective. If the Iranians want to enlarge this by attacking American troops, I think that would be a catastrophic mistake.”

Vance reiterated how Trump mentioned in his late Saturday night address from the White House that the United States wants Iran to give up their nuclear program peacefully – but allowing Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon remains off the table.

“There is no way that the United States is going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon. And so they really have to choose a pathway,” Vance told ABC. “Are they going to go down the path of continued war, of funding terrorism, of seeking a nuclear weapons? Or are they going work with us to give up nuclear weapons permanently? If they’re willing to choose the smart path, they’re certainly going to find a willing partner in the United States to dismantle that nuclear weapons program.”

He also issued a warning.

“But if they decide they’re going to attack our troops, if they decide they’re going to continue to try to build a nuclear weapon. Then we are going to respond to that with overwhelming force. So really, what happens next is up to the Iranians.”

Trump warned Saturday that “any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight.” The U.S. military carried out “massive precision strikes” on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan,” which Trump said for years carried on a “horribly destructive enterprise” and have now been “completely and totally obliterated.”