JD Vance has never spoken to Trump about VP possibilities despite rumors

Sen. J.D. Vance told Fox News that — despite all rumors — he has not talked to former President Donald Trump about the possibility of being his vice president.

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham asked the Ohio senator for his reaction to unconfirmed reports that he is among Trump’s top considerations for his running mate.

“I’ve never actually spoken to the president about VP speculation,” Vance told Ingraham. “My simple answer is, I wanna help him however I can.”

Earlier this year, the Ohio senator was reportedly included on several drafts of Trump’s shortlist.

Donald Trump Jr. mentioned Vance by name to the New York Post last month while discussing individuals he was personally pushing his father to choose.

“If he asks me, of course, I would think seriously about it,” he continued. “It would be a great honor.”

Vance said that while he would enjoy the honor of serving as vice-president, he is happy to continue serving in the Senate.

“I’m also happy to support the agenda in the United States Senate, and regardless, Laura, you have to remember, my job is to serve the people of Ohio,” Vance said.

He added, “Whether it’s supporting Trump’s agenda in the Senate, or serving in some other role.”

Trump’s eventual pick for running mate has inspired widespread speculation and theorizing from media and political insiders.

In February, Trump confirmed the following individuals were among the candidates on his shortlist: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a Democrat turned independent.

DeSantis said he has no interest in the position, while others have enthusiastically welcomed the consideration.

Fox News Digital reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment but did not receive a response.