Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19, criticizes some Republicans for ‘cruelly’ not wearing masks

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., took to Twitter early Tuesday to announce that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and excoriated several Republicans locked down with her during last week’s riot at the Capitol who did not wear masks.

Jayapal posted that she was “locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.”

Her office issued a statement that said some members and staff were informed by Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress, that those secured in that particular room had been exposed to “another occupant with coronavirus infection.” She said they had been in the room for “multiple hours.”

She said there were over 100 people in the room and believes it was a “superspreader event.”

The Capitol riot resulted in five deaths and at least 120 arrests. Democrats in the House want Trump to be removed from office and call him a danger. Trump supporters have also condemned the violence, but insist that Trump did not incite the event.

“Only hours after President Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, our country, and our democracy, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic — creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack,” she posted.

She said she is isolating but will continue to work to the best of her ability.