Jasmine Crockett roasted for worrying about effect of deportation on other countries

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is being torched online after she expressed sympathy for countries that may be affected by mass deportations from the U.S. after she remained largely silent on millions of migrants pouring into the U.S. under the Biden administration.

Crockett, a first-term progressive who has made headlines for several controversial comments this year, appeared unaware of the apparent double standard, which drew criticism from conservative accounts and commentators and Republican lawmakers.

“As far as I’m concerned, you randomly kidnapping folk and you throwing them out of the country against their civil rights, against their constitutional rights,” Crockett said in a video posted to her Instagram page, which as 1.3 million followers. “And, frankly, how would they feel if some other country decided that they were gonna just start throwing people randomly in our country? Like that is absolutely insane.”

In the video, Crockett decries Republicans who had just voted down an amendment to a massive budget bill being hammered out by lawmakers that is aimed at clarifying that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cannot detain or deport U.S. citizens under any circumstances.

The Republicans’ actions incensed Crockett, who cited a case last week when a U.S. citizen child was deported with her noncitizen mother. Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the child and her siblings were deported because their mothers are not citizens and wanted to take them with them back to Honduras.

Crockett made the comments alongside Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who also panned Republicans.

“Literally they just voted, they being the other ones, not us because we were all on the right side of history,” Crockett said. “They just voted to give Trump the legal ability to deport U.S. citizens. That is what they voted for. A bunch of elected U.S. representatives, that is how they voted, Am I telling a lie Eric or not?”

Part of the clip was posted to the popular conservative account “End Wokeness.”

“Other countries have been ‘just throwing people randomly’ into our country for decades, Rep. Crockett,” Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., wrote in a comment.

“Hahaha. She is literally one never-ending campaign ad,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga.

As part of their big tax bill, Republicans in Congress are pumping billions of dollars into President Donald Trump’s mass deportation and border security plan with nearly 20,000 new officers, $1,000 fees for migrants seeking asylum and $46.5 billion for a long-sought border wall.

Overall, the plan is to remove 1 million immigrants annually and house 100,000 people in detention centers.

Trump previously floated the idea of deporting violent criminal U.S. citizens to an El Salvador prison where many criminal migrants have already been sent during his second term.

It’s not the first time Crockett’s comments have been criticized.

In March, she called her fellow Texan, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, “Governor Hot Wheels.” The Democrat claimed her words were misunderstood.

Crockett continues her viral media streak with incendiary comments aimed at those on the other side of the aisle, including saying DOGE head Elon Musk should be “taken down” and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, should be “knocked over the head, like, hard.”

Fox News’ Rachel del Guidice, Elizabeth Elkind and The Associated Press contributed to this report.