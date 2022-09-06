Jared Kushner seen with bandage on neck following second operation as family enjoys Sunday outing

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former senior adviser to the president Jared Kushner was recently spotted with a bandage on his neck while he and his wife, Ivanka Trump, took their kids out for a boat ride in Miami on Sunday.

The outing came just days after Kushner, 41, underwent a second surgery for thyroid cancer at the Mayo Clinic.



In photos obtained by Fox News, Kushner can be seen sporting a pair of yellow shorts, a sky blue t-shirt, a hat, and sunglasses.

Another picture shows Kushner commandeering a boat with the kids – Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore – off to the side in an inflatable inner tube.

Kushner confirmed his second surgery for thyroid cancer earlier this month, telling The National Desk he had had it the week prior and, “it was very successful.”

Kushner private battled thyroid cancer while serving as White House Adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Now 41, Kushner leaned he likely had thyroid cancer in October 2019 during high-level trade talks with China, but was private about his diagnosis.

“As this high-wire act of trade talks with the Chinese progressed, I had to confront an unexpected and frightening personal problem,” Kushner writes in his new book, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.