January 6 committee: Former White House counsel Cipollone to testify under subpoena

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone has agreed to testify before the House January 6 Commission in a private meeting on Friday, Fox News has confirmed.

Reports had indicated that Cipollone was subpoenaed for an interview that would be transcribed.

Cipollone was White House counsel under the Trump administration. His interview comes after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the committee that Cipollone was concerned that if Trump’s January 6 rally led to a march on the Capitol, it would create legal exposure for possible criminal charges such as obstruction or inciting a riot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.