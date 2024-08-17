Jane Fonda says Harris-Walz ticket is ‘only hope’ to beat ‘orange man’ in campaign call with climate activists

Actress Jane Fonda and other climate change activists gathered Friday to tout the Harris-Walz campaign as “a proud climate ticket.”

Climate Voters for Harris kicked off a virtual call Friday, two years since the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, to discuss “the historic accomplishments of the IRA. We’ll hear messaging guidance and the best ways for Climate Voters to get involved in the campaign.”

The call was hosted by Sweta Chakraborty, a behavioral scientist, who said there was “palpable” excitement about Harris being the Democratic nominee.

The call also included celebrity appearances from Fonda and TV personality Bill Nye.

Fonda encouraged people to “vote with climate in their hearts,” claiming the Harris-Walz ticket is “our only hope.”

“Sitting it out, voting for a third-party candidate, this is voting for the orange man,” she told listeners on the call.

Other speakers included former Secretary of State John Kerry; Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.; and Democratic Washington state Gov. James Inslee.

Inslee said, “Kamala Harris really gets this” issue, sharing a story of being at the White House and the vice president telling him “how excited she was” about climate issues.

Jake Schwartz, interim Climate Voters director for the campaign, said, “Harris-Walz is a proud climate ticket.”

Some speakers took aim at the Trump-Vance ticket, claiming they “cater to polluters” and want to “roll back America’s freedoms.”

Harris is a longtime supporter of climate change, once claiming in a recently resurfaced clip that young people are not buying homes or having kids because of “climate anxiety.”