Jan. 6: Trump hits back, saying Biden trying to &apos;further divide America&apos; to distract from failures

Former President Donald Trump responded to President Biden’s sharp criticism in a Jan. 6 speech, saying his Democratic successor is trying to distract from his record.

Biden “used my name today to try to further divide America,” Trump said in a statement. “This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed.”

