Jan. 6 committee votes to recommend Mark Meadows for prosecution

The House Jan. 6 Committee voted 9-0 on Monday to recommend former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for prosecution after he refused to testify before the committee.

“Mr. Meadows was in contact with at least some of the private individuals who planned and organized a January 6 rally, one of whom reportedly may have expressed safety concerns to Mr. Meadows about January 6 events. Mr. Meadows used his personal cell phone to discuss the rally in the days leading up to January 6,” Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote in a 51-page report released late Sunday.

Meadows was previously cooperating with the committee’s investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters. But he later stopped working with the investigators and is now suing them.

