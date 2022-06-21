FOX Politics 

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas filmmaker who had ‘extensive access’ to Trump: report

The House Select Committee investigating January 6 has subpoenaed a documentary filmmaker who had “extensive access” to former President Donald Trump’s White House and campaign.

The committee subpoenaed filmmaker Alex Holder last week, Politico reported Tuesday. Holder reportedly shot interviews with Trump and his inner circle both before and after the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The committee will seek footage from those interviews, as well as raw footage of the January 6 attack itself and footage of Trump campaign and administration officials discussing election fraud, according to Politico.

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022.
The subpoena calls for information relating to Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

From left, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump and their children and Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner and their children Theodore, Joseph and Arabella wait for President Donald Trump to arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 .(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

News of the subpoena comes days after the committee sought to speak with Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Thomas says she looks forward to the opportunity to “clear up misconceptions” the Jan. 6 committee holds.

The committee seeks to interview her regarding email conversations she had with Trump lawyer John Eastman, who pushed Trump toward claims that Pence could refuse to certify the 2020 election results.