James Carville is not worried about recounts: 'Beat him twice'

Democratic strategist James Carville downplayed the threat of a recount effort by the Trump campaign, arguing the president would lose anyways.

“Beat him twice,” he told MSNBC host Brian Williams on Tuesday.

“I’m not satisfied with beating him once — recount till you drop. I don’t care.” He went on to accuse the Trump campaign of contesting the election as a “fundraising grift.”

Carville’s comments came as both sides geared up for litigation as the Trump campaign filed a slew of lawsuits in key swing states. On Tuesday evening, the President-elect Biden’s campaign sent out a fundraising appeal for $30 million to bolster its “Biden Fight Fund,” to counter Republicans.

So far, the Trump campaign has pushed for recounts in at least two states — Georgia and Wisconsin. Fox News has called the race for Biden, projecting that he will win Wisconsin while holding off on calling Georgia until more results arrive.

“Please recount everything,” Carville said. “It’s always good to go out, you beat somebody, beat them again.”

Carville, who helped lead then-Gov. Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign, previously predicted a “Democratic wipeout.”

“I am totally, totally unimpressed by President Trump’s political powers. I have absolutely no fear … if we go to post in November with anything close to a level playing field, it’s going to be a Democratic wipeout. People are not going to vote for four more years of this,” he previously told MSNBC.

By Fox News’ estimates, Biden is currently winning the popular vote with roughly five million more votes than the president. In the electoral college, Biden is expected to pick up at least 290 votes, while Georgia and North Carolina have yet to be decided.

While a number of irregularities have been alleged, it’s unlikely that Trump would have enough votes to beat Biden even after recounts. A 2016 recount in Wisconsin, for instance, increased Trump’s margin of victory over Hillary Clinton by 131 votes. Biden currently leads Trump by 20,540 votes in Wisconsin.