James Biden ‘contradicted’ himself during testimony on brother’s involvement in family business: GOP lawmakers

GOP lawmakers on Wednesday accused James Biden of contradicting himself during testimony about his brother’s supposed business dealings with the family.

The president’s brother initially said he was not part of a deal with his nephew Hunter Biden and business associates Rob Walker, Tony Bobulinski, and James Gilliar, according to a source familiar with the interview.

But when presented with an agreement with his signature on it, Biden changed his story, saying he did not recall signing the agreement, the source said.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., speaking to reporters after the interview said it was “interesting” and that Biden had “contradicted himself.”

That conclusion was shared by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who told reporters: “Let me say this. So there are a lot of things that Mr. Biden is saying that are directly contradicted by documents.”

The lawmakers’ comments come after James Biden’s voluntary private interview on Capitol Hill as part of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into his brother, President Joe Biden.

“I have had a 50-year career in a variety of business ventures. Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities,” the president’s younger brother said. “None.”

The interview with both Republican and Democratic staff as well as lawmakers lasted more than eight hours. During several breaks, Republicans came out and told reporters, without citing details, that James Biden’s responses contradicted his opening statement and that he had made efforts to avoid directly answering investigators’ questions.

The interview with James Biden was the latest in a series that GOP lawmakers have conducted recently as they seek to rebuild momentum for an impeachment process surrounding the Biden family’s overseas finances that has stalled in recent months.

Wednesday’s testimony comes after a central claim of the GOP investigation was undermined by federal prosecutors, who last week indicted an FBI informant who claimed there was a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving the president, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company.

But Republicans argue that the informant was just one part of their broader investigation and say they intend to push ahead. “It doesn’t change the fundamental facts,” Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said.

The impeachment inquiry, which began in September under the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, has included the recent depositions of several former Biden family associates.