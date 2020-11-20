Ivanka Trump slams New York tax investigations as '100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage'

Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior adviser to President Trump, said Thursday evening that two fraud investigations into her father and his businesses in New York are “100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage.”

The probes are two of several legal entanglements likely to intensify when Trump leaves office and loses immunity from prosecution.

“This is harassment pure and simple. This ‘inquiry’ by NYC Democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage,” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “They know very well that there’s nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever. These politicians are simply ruthless.”

In a second tweet, she said the investigations were part of a “continued political vendetta” and linked to a New York Times report about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ personal feelings toward President Trump and her efforts to sue the Trump Foundation.

It isn’t known whether any investigation has gathered sufficient evidence to charge Trump with any crimes.

Prosecuting a former president would be an unprecedented step in a country that has long sought to sweep aside a departing commander-in-chief’s alleged transgressions in favor of a peaceful transition of power.

The Times published details of the president’s confidential tax returns in September and reported that he had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years.

The report noted that Trump — the only modern president who has refused to make his tax returns public — paid $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and $750 again in 2017.

The tax return data obtained by the Times spanned over two decades and was revealed just before Trump took part in a presidential debate and less than two months ahead of the 2020 election.

“The Fake News Media, just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes & all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent,” the president tweeted at the time. “I paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits.”

He continued: “Also, if you look at the extraordinary assets owned by me, which the Fake News hasn’t, I am extremely under-leveraged — I have very little debt compared to the value of assets. Much of this information is already on file, but I have long said that I may release.”

The president also noted in the string of tweets that he donates his $400,000 salary.

