Ivana Trump funeral to be held Wednesday in NYC

The funeral for the late Ivana Trump will be held Wednesday in New York City after the businesswoman passed away last week.

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of former President Donald Trump — will be laid to rest in a funeral mass at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York City.

The service, which is closed to the public, will be attended by the three children she shares with the former president: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump.

Although unconfirmed, Donald Trump is also expected to make an appearance. The former spouses maintained a cordial and friendly relationship after their divorce.

Ivana Trump died at age 73 after being found at her New York City apartment unconscious and near the bottom of a staircase. A medical examiner determined the death to have been accidental.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!,” Donald Trump said Thursday in a Truth Social post.

The Trump family has requested that — instead of flowers — attendees make a financial donation to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a charity focused on animal wellbeing and combating dog abandonment.

Donald Trump Jr. on Friday made a social media post in appreciation of his mother, writing, “Mom, we will miss you incredibly.”