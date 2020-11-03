It's Election Day: Biden makes final Pennsylvania appeal as Trump awaits results at White House

At long last, Election Day is here.

Tens of millions of Americans will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for either Republican incumbent Donald Trump, the incumbent, or Democrat Joe Biden.

Both candidates are making final, last-minute appeals to voters: Biden is spending the morning campaigning in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, while Trump made a morning appearance on “Fox & Friends” where he lashed out at his detractors and predicted an even bigger victory than four years ago.

2020 ELECTION BALLOTS CAST SO FAR

“I ended up with 306,” Trump said Tuesday morning, referring to the Electoral College votes he captured in 2016. “That was a good number. 223-306, and that was a big number, and I think we will top it. I’ll leave it at that. I think we’ll get better.”

The former vice president, meanwhile, traveled to Pennsylvania for a campaign event in Scranton, his hometown, in the morning. In the afternoon, the candidate is scheduled to head to Philadelphia.

Both campaigns see Pennsylvania as crucial to securing the necessary 270 electoral votes to win the White House. Trump narrowly won the state in 2016 against Hillary Clinton ‒ part of the “blue wall” that he knocked down ‒ but polls consistently show Biden leading there this year.

Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will spend the day in Detroit, Mich., another crucial swing state that Biden is hoping to win. Trump won Michigan in 2016 by less than half a percentage point.

CLAWING BACK VOTES: 7 STATES ALLOW VOTERS TO RESUBMIT BALLOTS

Biden and Harris will meet in Wilmington, Del., where they will await election results. Biden’s campaign said he is expected to deliver an address to the nation from Wilmington, although it’s unclear when.

Trump, meanwhile, will spend the day at the White House after a dizzying number of campaign rallies over the past 72 hours that took him through Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Iowa, Georgia and Florida. Between Saturday and Monday, the president held a staggering 14 campaign rallies in every quadrant of the country.

“Three days from now, this is the state that will save the American dream,” Trump said Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania, which he carried by fewer than 80,000 votes in 2016. “There is only one way to preserve and protect the American way of life. You must show up on Nov. 3.”

More than 99.7 million ballots have already been cast, according to data from the University of Florida’s Election Project, representing nearly three-fourths of total turnout in 2016. More than 63 million Americans had cast their vote by mail, a result of the coronavirus pandemic, while 35.7 million turned out in person to vote.

BIDEN MOVES ON COURT-PACKING STANCE, WHILE TRUMP SPARS WITH NBC IN DUELING TOWN HALLS