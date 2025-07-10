‘It will happen quickly’: State Dept poised to act after Supreme Court green-lights agency layoffs

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the agency is poised to move “quickly” after the Supreme Court shot down a lower court’s ruling blocking the Trump administration from implementing widescale reductions in force across the federal government.

“I think it’s fair to say that with everything else that happens [at the State Department], it will happen quickly,” Bruce said when asked how soon the agency would begin issuing notices to department employees. “This is not going to be an extended wait for people who are listening and watching in this building, or fellow Americans at home and around the world, this will happen quickly.”

Bruce pointed out that, up to this point, the only reason there has been a delay in implementing force reductions at the Department of State, is because of the courts that have stepped in to try to halt the reforms.

SOTOMAYOR BREAKS WITH JACKSON IN SUPREME COURT DECISION OVER TRUMP CUTS TO FEDERAL WORKFORCE

“There has been a delay – not to our interests, but because of the courts,” Bruce added. “It’s been difficult when you know you need to get something done for the benefit of everyone. So it will be – it will be quickly.”

However, while Bruce indicated the agency would be moving “quickly,” she declined to provide any specific timeline.

She also declined to provide specifics around whether a court order that followed the Supreme Court’s decision authorizing the Trump administration’s reductions in force, which seeks to resolve a dispute over whether the administration must publicly share the reasoning for their reorganization efforts, might slow down the process.

SUPREME COURT LETS TRUMP’S ‘WRECKING BALL’ FEDERAL JOB CUTS PROCEED WHILE LEGAL FIGHT CONTINUES

The court order seeking to determine whether the Trump administration must publicly share the details of their planned reforms and reductions in force across the government was signed by U.S. District Court Judge Susan Illston.

It was Illston’s previous ruling in May that temporarily blocked the Trump administration from implementing its executive agency reforms, which the Supreme Court overturned this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Illston’s May ruling stemmed from lawsuits initiated by labor unions and advocacy groups, which argued the president’s February work reduction executive order was an overreach of power and undermined certain civil service protections.