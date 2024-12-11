Israel’s UN ambassador insists nation is ‘not getting involved’ in Syrian regime change

A top Israeli diplomat insisted his nation is “not getting involved” in Syria’s domestic politics after the nation launched an aggressive campaign of airstrikes and seized control of a buffer zone in Syria.

“We are not getting involved in what’s happening domestically inside Syria. But we have concerns about our border,” Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, told Fox News Digital.

“It’s been a quiet border, relatively, but we hope it will continue to be the same.”

Israel has launched an assault on military and chemical weapons sites within Syria, fearing they could fall into the wrong hands after the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad and his government over the weekend.

The ouster left a power vacuum that leaves Israel and the U.S. to wonder which forces may seize dominance in the nation and how friendly they might be.

In that vacuum, Israel moved troops into the Golan buffer zone for the first time since it was established after the 1973 Mideast war.

Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia have condemned the Israeli incursion, accusing it of exploiting the situation.

Danon seemed hopeful the next Syrian government would not be under the thumb of Iran but warned “bad actors” had been involved in the overthrow of Assad.

“Iran was heavily invested in Syria. And I’m sure that today it will change, and the Iranians will not be welcome anymore in Syria. So, on that front, I think it’s an achievement. But, at the same day, we have to look what’s happening on other fronts,” said Danon.

“We have to remember that it’s not like a peaceful revolution. You know, they walked with al Qaeda and other terrorist organizations. So, we have to pay attention to that.”

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) was the key faction behind the fall of Damascus and the fleeing of Assad and now controls the capital city. But the Islamist militant group was founded as an offshoot of al Qaeda, and its leader has a $10 million bounty on his head.

The group in recent years has worked to soften its image and lobbied to be delisted as a terrorist organization by the U.S.

Israel has also taken control of Mount Hermon, the highest point on the border between the two countries and a blind spot in its defenses that Iran had been exploiting to send low-flying drones.

“That was a defensive, temporary act,” said Danon. “We want to see what’s happening there.”

The ambassador said Israel hopes Syria will have a “better future,” but its only goal is to “not allow terrorists to be on the fence.”

“For more than 50 years, the Assad family tortured the Syrian people, massacred hundreds of thousands of civilians. So, we are the one humanitarian point of view. We do hope that they will have a better life.”