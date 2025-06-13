Israel’s drone strikes in Iran show why US must halt China’s land grab here: experts

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

National security and China experts are warning that Israel’s attack on Iran is an example of why Beijing’s efforts to purchase land and other assets within the United States need to be stopped immediately.

After the initial attacks began on Friday, news reports began surfacing indicating that Israel had secretly built a drone base on Iranian soil that it used to launch its attacks. The operation was years in the making, one Israeli security official told the Jewish Chronicle, adding that weapons systems and soldiers had been smuggled into the country ahead of time.

“Look at the ways Israel penetrated Iran for sabotage operations. Now look at the Chinese companies and assets permeating the US power grid (solar converters), local law enforcement (DJI drones), and social media (TikTok),” China policy expert Michael Sobolik wrote in a post on X. “The CCP is preparing to paralyze us in a crisis.”

THE REAL IMPLICATIONS OF THE CHINESE FUNGUS SMUGGLING

Gabriel Noronha, president of Polaris National Security, also drew parallels between the China land grab in the United States and the recent Ukrainian drone strike that decimated a significant portion of Russia’s air fleet. The attack reportedly involved drones smuggled into Russia and released near airfields.

“After Ukraine’s drone operation in Russia and Israel’s operation in Iran, it is obvious that America’s enemies will try to replicate that playbook on our soil,” Noronha said. “It is increasingly dangerous to allow Chinese companies and individuals to own land – especially near our military bases and critical infrastructure. Left unchecked, we are opening our land to host clandestine Chinese military bases to launch all sorts of attacks and cripple our nation in wartime.”

AFTER UKRAINE’S SURPRISE DRONE ASSAULT ON RUSSIA, NEW ATTENTION DRAWN TO SENSITIVE SITES STATESIDE

Officials in the United States have been sounding the alarm for years now about China’s efforts to purchase land near military bases, and other strategic assets that could help them sabotage the country.

Just recently, the Arizona legislature passed a bill meant to block Chinese entities from obtaining more than a 30% stake in Arizona real estate, but it was vetoed by Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs. According to the bill’s sponsor, China had recently been trying to lease property near a major Air Force base in the state.

Michael Lucci, the CEO and founder of State Armor Action, a conservative group with a mission to develop and enact state-level solutions to global security threats, warned Friday that if the United States does not get serious about interrupting China’s asset grab, it risks losing a war with them. He said land grabs are just the “tip of the iceberg.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“CCP land ownership is bad but it’s tip of the iceberg,” Lucci said. “Their industrial property holdings are worse, as is their port access. Perhaps worst of all is their deep penetration of critical infrastructure and govt systems.”

“I now understand the potential problem of the Chinese government owning land in America,” added writer and podcast host Jamie Weinstein.