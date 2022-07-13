Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport welcomes Biden, Air Force One upon arrival

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Audio has emerged Wednesday of Ben Gurion Airport in Israel welcoming President Joe Biden and Air Force One upon arrival for a two-day visit with the Middle Eastern country’s leaders.

“Ben Gurion channel welcomes his excellency the President of the United States, Mr. Joe Biden and Air Force One and the landing at Tel Aviv airport. Shalom,” a woman was heard saying as the U.S. delegation touched down.

Biden, after stepping off the plane, told reporters on the tarmac that “the connection between the Israeli people and the American people is bone-deep.”

“Generation after generation, that connection grows. We invest in each other. We dream together,” Biden added, noting it was his 10th visit to Israel.

“And now as president, I’m proud to say that our relationship with the state of Israel is deeper and stronger in my view than it’s ever been. And with this visit, we’re strengthening our connection even further,” he continued.

Biden continued by saying, “We have reaffirmed the unshakable commitment of the United States to Israel’s security, including partnering with Israel on the most cutting-edge defense systems in the world.”

“From here, I’m going straight to a briefing on Israeli missiles and rocket defense capability, including the U.S. support for the Iron Dome and Israel’s new laser-enabled system called the Iron Beam,” he added.

“Greater peace, greater stability, greater connection. It’s critical. It’s critical, if I might add, for all the people of the region, which is why we’ll discuss my continued support, even though I know it’s not in the near term a two-state solution that remains, in my view, the best way to ensure the future of equal measure of freedom, prosperity, democracy for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” the president also said.

Biden concluded his speech by vowing that the U.S. and Israel will “continue our shared, unending work to fight the poison of anti-Semitism wherever it raises its ugly head.”

“May Israel and the United States continue to grow and prosper together for the benefit of the entire world,” Biden said. “I mean that, for the benefit of the entire world.”