Is the VOA, DOA? With Kari Lake in charge of things, it might be

The VOA is perhaps DOA.

At least that’s the interpretation of Kari Lake.

Lake ran unsuccessfully for governor of Arizona in 2022. She ran for the Senate in 2024 and lost.

So President Trump appointed Lake to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

The worst thing in broadcasting is dead air. And that may be the goal of Lake – a former Arizona TV news anchor.

“It’s really like a rotten piece of fish,” said Lake before a recent House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing. “And it’s best to just scrap the whole thing and start over.”

She plans to edit the influence of VOA and other government media such as Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcast Networks.

“We need to modernize. I don’t think doing 1990s television is effective anymore,” said Lake.

The hearing marked the first time Lake testified before lawmakers since President Trump tapped her for the position. She told lawmakers that Chinese spies infiltrated the VOA’s Mandarin service. And Russian spooks nearly made the payroll at Radio Free Europe.

“This is not the voice of America. This is the voice of America’s enemies,” said Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky.

Democrats say curbing VOA silences the U.S. from transmitting news and truthful information into enemy territory.

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., was apoplectic at the Trump Administration’s plans to cancel many of the government’s radio and TV broadcasts abroad.

“My God. It’s the worst and most stupid thing that we could do in foreign affairs,” fumed Sherman. “That’s our soft power. That’s our effort to bring freedom of information and hopefully democracy to the entire world. That’s how we explain ourselves in dozens of different languages. And for them to gut it? In terms of our influence in the world, Voice of America and its sister broadcasters is more important than an aircraft carrier.”

Sherman reiterated his concerns about diminishing soft power at the hearing, adding that changes to the VOA lineup may appeal to a special audience abroad.

“I think Putin would be very happy,” said Sherman about the Russian leader. “Bombs are powerful. Truth is more powerful.”

But it’s not just Democrats who fret about the static on the government airwaves.

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., says unwinding Radio Free Asia cedes power to China and North Korea.

“We have let go of journalists that have spent decades building their credibility and trust with our audiences,” said Kim. “Without reporting from the outside world through VOA and (Radio Free Asia), most North Korean civilians only see the United States as the bad guy.”

Kim feared the U.S. couldn’t “win in the information domain.”

Lake recently canned 639 Global Media employees. She says her orders come from the top.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, asked what sort of “review” she did to pare back VOA and other services.

“What we’ve reviewed was an executive order March 14th by the man who’s in charge of the executive branch. Hs name is Donald Trump,” said Lake.

She then held up a photo of the president and showed it to lawmakers facing her on the dais.

Democrats contend that’s exactly the problem as the president and Lake try to redesign American government broadcasters.

“I see why Mr. Trump put you in this position. He doesn’t want a free press,” scolded Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Penn. “You are a propaganda machine for the Trump Administration.”

Democrats piled on.

“I’m also concerned about your ability to promote American democracy given your background backing dictators,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Other Democrats highlighted Lake’s controversial political history and how she questioned the results of both races.

“You have been sanctioned twice for providing false information to courts. Isn’t that true? Yes or no?,” asked Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., the former mayor of Phoenix.

“I was brave enough to fight our shoddy elections. And the courts have not caught up,” fired back Lake.

“The American people cannot believe a word you say,” said Stanton. “You lost, fair and square. Instead of conceding, you embarrassed yourself and our state by lying again and again for years, blaming everything under the sun for your loss except for your own toxic politics. You lie about that election to this very day.”

After Lake’s dual political losses, Stanton had a request of Lake.

“Will you do us all a favor and run it back and run again?” he asked.

Lake encountered more friendly questioning from Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich. He asked about potential messages U.S. Global Media could broadcast around the world.

“What do you think some of the most important stories and tenants about America that need to be told that haven’t been getting told?” asked Huizenga.

“I think that just the history of this country and what this country is about. Our freedoms. Our liberties. Our Bill of Rights,” stated Lake.

“Maybe the founding of our country?” suggested Huizenga.

“The founding of our country and especially this year with 250 years,” responded Lake, noting that July 4, 2025, is the semi-quincentennial of the U.S.

“That would seem to me a pretty big story to tell,” added Huizenga.

Congress commissioned VOA during the Cold War to beam news behind the Iron Curtain. But today, Republicans question its necessity. Especially when people now get news from their phone.

“Goddangit, it’s not very efficient,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.

“It’s a relic,” declared Lake.

“Yes ma’am. It’s a Cold War relic,” agreed Burchett.

VOA fired dozens of staff in its Persian division. But restored some programming as tensions rose between Iran and Israel – culminating in the recent U.S. airstrikes. But the VOA’s Persian service used to broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Even though VOA bolstered some reporting amid the crisis, it was a fraction of the work the organization used to do.

“From my understanding the VOA operation is pretty much gone,” observed Kim at the hearing.

“No. It’s not gone. We’re doing what is statutorily required,” replied Lake. “The statutory minimum.”

That means VOA and other services are but a husk. Congress will prepare spending bills for the entire federal government over the next three months. What lawmakers decide to do with funding for VOA and Global Media will foretell the future of the organizations. And if the microphones fall silent for good.