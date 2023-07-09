Is Biden upholding decency in the White House? Americans react

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Americans weighed in on whether President Biden was living up to his demand for “honor and decency” in the White House following the discovery of cocaine in the West Wing and after activists went topless on the South Lawn.

“Nah, cocaine, cocaine in the White House, that never happens,” one man told Fox News.

Biden tweeted during the 2020 presidential election that “we need to restore honor and decency to the White House.” Meanwhile, over the weekend, cocaine was found in a part of the White House that visitors can’t access unless they’re receiving a tour from staff.

Jim said he thinks Biden is “making every attempt possible” to bring decency to the White House.

“As to the cocaine, it could’ve come out of any guests pocket going in,” he said. “I haven’t seen any video that shows it came from an employee or any family members.”

In June, Biden faced criticism after transgender activists went topless at a White House Pride Month event. The administration later banned one, Rose Montoya, and called the incident “inappropriate and disrespectful.”

Dominique said he thinks Biden respects the White House but that he “lost a backbone” in doing so.

“I think he needs to, you know, make a little bit more noise,” he added.

“For my country, I do not like Biden as the president,” said Huncho.

Ashli said she doesn’t think Biden is upholding decency.

“He’s still not fighting for what’s right at the moment,” she said.

Kenneth disagreed. He said the president is upholding decency by staying away from controversies like those involving his son, Hunter Biden.

“He hasn’t gotten himself involved personally in the hearings for his kid,” he said.

“Compared to people that have been in the office before, passing by flying colors,” said Sarah.

Mary said that even though Biden has room for improvement, he’s still a step up from former President Trump.

“Compared to the previous president, he holds a level of professionalism when he addresses others,” she said. “He’s mindful about his word choice and careful about how others can perceive his actions.”

Mark agreed, saying that it’s a challenging feat for the president.

“I think that it can be tempting when members of Congress are insulting one another even on the floor of Congress,” he said.

Ramiro Vargas contributed to the accompanying video.