Is AOC right that too many Americans ‘hate women’ for a female presidency? New Yorkers weigh in

NEW YORK CITY – New Yorkers sounded off on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent comments saying that “so many people in this country hate women” during a conversation about whether she believed she could become president.

“I look at her as a very strong personality and I think that she would be a strong contender for the presidency,” a New Yorker, Yugdeep, told Fox News. “It’s just really sad that she still thinks that. Like, it’s 2022.”

But, another New Yorker, Mary, disagreed.

“I see her point,” Mary said. “I feel like as much progress as we’ve made in the country, we’re still lacking in that regard. And women are still treated as if they’re secondary to men.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s name has been repeatedly floated as a potential Democratic candidate in the 2024 presidential election, particularly if President Biden doesn’t run for reelection. During an interview with GQ, the New York Democrat said she holds two contradictory thoughts about whether she could become president.

“One is just the relentless belief that anything is possible,” the Ocasio-Cortez told GQ. “But at the same time, my experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color. People ask me questions about the future. And realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September. And that weighs very heavily on me.”

The congresswoman also said misogyny is a problem across the political spectrum and that the “grip of patriarchy” affects men as well as women.

“I think Americans would definitely elect the right woman for president, absolutely,” one man told Fox News. “I would vote for her.”

Some New Yorkers said they agreed with Ocasio-Cortez’s comments.

“I mean, I would obviously vote for her, but I feel like I don’t have faith in other Americans,” one woman told Fox News. “The way that we’re going right now, I feel like she wouldn’t make it.”

Another woman similarly said: “America isn’t really ready for a female president, I think, unfortunately.”

“It’s kind of like with the whole Hillary thing,” the woman continued.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 became the first woman to win the nomination of a major political party. She went on to win the popular vote in the general election, but lost the electoral vote to Donald Trump.

Others told Fox News that gender didn’t matter.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s male or female, I’d be voting for the best candidate,” one man, Bob, said.

Another New Yorker agreed: “I don’t think it matters. Woman or guy, it’s the best candidate.”