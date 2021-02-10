Iraq war vet Josh Mandel announces Ohio Senate run as Republican

Iraq war veteran and former Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Wednesday that he is running for Senate as a Republican.

“Today I’m excited to announce that I’m running for U.S. Senate in Ohio,” Mandel wrote on Twitter. “Watching this sham impeachment has made my blood boil and motivated me to run. I’m going to Washington to fight for President Trump’s America First Agenda.”

“In Washington, I will pulverize the Uniparty – that cabal of Democrats and Republicans who sound the same and stand for nothing,” he continued. “My candidacy is about standing up for working people, economic freedom and individual liberty. We must stop the far left’s assault on American values.”

JIM JORDAN ‘WILL NOT BE RUNNING’ TO FILL OHIO SEN. ROB PORTMAN’S SEAT

Mandel could be one of many Senate hopefuls to throw a hat in the ring after Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said he will not run for reelection in 2022. There’s speculation that conservative J.D. Vance — the author and venture capitalist known for his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” — might run. On the Democratic side, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is among the voices calling for Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, to run.

Mandel, 43, was Ohio’s Republican Senate nominee in 2012 but lost to Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. Mandel ran again in 2018 but dropped out of the race citing his wife’s health. Mandel and his wife, Ilana Shafran Mandel, divorced in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mandel served as Ohio’s treasurer from 2011 to 2019.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser, Mike Emanuel and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.