Iowa Democratic Party awards Buttigieg 14 delegates, Sanders 12 after caucus meltdown

The Iowa Democratic Party announced Sunday that Pete Buttigieg has won 14 delegates and Bernie Sanders will be awarded 12, following the party’s disastrous first-in-the-nation caucuses last week that have been plagued with apparent inaccuracies in crucial voting data.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., won eight delegates; Joe Biden six; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., just one. Additionally, Iowa Democrats said they reviewed voting data for 95 precincts and made corrections in 55 of them, accounting for three percent of the total 1,765 precincts in the state, after irregularities surfaced.

Sanders retained his significant lead in the popular vote in both rounds of caucusing. He fell behind in delegate count because some precincts are weighted differently by the Iowa Democrats, in a complex and little-understood — and apparently poorly implemented — formula.

But, it remained unclear whether the results would stand unmodified. The Iowa Democratic Party has allowed campaigns to call for a recanvass until Monday at 1:00 p.m. ET, and Democratic National Committee (DNC) head Tom Perez has said a recanvass is needed to “assure public confidence.”

“Enough is enough,” Perez wrote on Twitter.

A damning analysis by The New York Times last week found that the Iowa Democratic Party’s figures were full of apparent errors, in which vote numbers from several precincts did not match totals provided by the party, and in which numerous precincts seemingly didn’t follow caucus rules.

In one especially bizarre apparent mistake, the party reported that Deval Patrick had dominated in central Iowa, apparently because Sanders’ votes had been incorrectly recorded as votes for Patrick.

The Times reported that a “plausible explanation” for that mistake “is that an Iowa Democratic Party staff member accidentally copied the results of one column too far to the left in a spreadsheet for some precincts. … Such errors inevitably occur in manual data entry, but the Iowa Democratic Party does not appear to have enough quality checks to assure that it reports accurate results.”

The Associated Press announced last Thursday it was unable to declare a winner of the Democrats’ Iowa caucuses.

“The Associated Press calls a race when there is a clear indication of a winner. Because of a tight margin between former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders and the irregularities in this year’s caucus process, it is not possible to determine a winner at this point,” wrote Sally Buzbee, AP’s senior vice president and executive editor.

Last week, both Buttigieg and Sanders declared victory in Iowa — and appeared ready to move on.

“We’ve got enough of Iowa,” Sanders told a CNN town hall last week, insisting he wouldn’t bother with a recanvass even though the Iowa Democrats had “screwed up.”

