Intersections near Supreme Court blocked by pro-choice protesters as Roe decision closes in

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pro-choice demonstrators blocked several intersections surrounding the Supreme Court on Monday morning as part of the “Shut Down SCOTUS” protest organized as the Roe v. Wade decision nears.

Politico published a leaked draft opinion in May indicating that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion. Protesters gathered at a park around 7 a.m. and marched about half a mile to the Supreme Court before blocking off several intersections.

“My body, my choice,” protesters chanted on their way to the Supreme Court.

Several pro-life counterprotesters interrupted the pro-choice demonstrators, chanting “abortion is murder” in front of their march. Outside the Supreme Court, law enforcement separated the two groups.

The justices released a handful of decisions Monday, but not Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. Protesters dispersed around 11 a.m. after learning the ruling would not be announced.

A decision on Dobbs is expected to come late June or early July.